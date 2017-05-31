Quincy Harris on his new show "The Q"

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted: May 31 2017 11:20AM PDT

Updated: May 31 2017 11:20AM PDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - Quincy Harris stopped by Wednesday on Good Day LA to talk about his new FOX show "The Q" and answer some of our Q's.

The show, which debuts at 10:30 a.m. June 5 on FOX 11, will feature Quincy and friends discussing the latest in pop culture, music and comedy in front of a live studio audience.

Watch his full interview on Good Day LA in the video player above!

