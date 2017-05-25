Matisyahu performs song from new album 'Undercurrent'
Jewish reggae star Matisyahu performs live on Good Day LA with a single from his latest album-- his sixth studio album in 13 years.
His music uniquely combines reggae with Jewish philosophy, and Matisyahu says this is his most musically vulnerable album yet—where he and the band didn’t have any outside forces involved—it’s his full artistic integrity.
His new album “Undercurrent” is out now.
Matisyahu is on tour, and will be playing at the Greek Theatre on July 6th
