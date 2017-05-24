Trisha Yearwood talks cooking, Facebook Live and more

- Three-time Grammy winner Trisha Yearwood has authored 3 NY Times Bestselling cookbooks, hosts her own Emmy winning Food Network show, and has a line of furniture, home accessories, cookware, rugs, her own fragrance and her dream-come-true partnership with Williams Sonoma.

She’s also on the road right now for The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood.

Yearwood came on Good Day LA to talk about her cooking and simple Southern recipes.

She says it all began with her first cookbook of simple Southern recipes from friends and family that Trisha compiled with her mom and her sister.

The book includes personal stories that spell out the memories that go with these recipes.

The success of the book led to her Food Network show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.

Trisha was one of the first celebrities to utilize Facebook Live, and each Saturday before her TV show comes on, her Facebook Live “show” gathers fans to chat and sip coffee together with Trisha.

She's now doing a Williams Sonoma and Trisha’s Kitchen collaboration that features five food products that brings Trisha’s cherished family recipes to life.

Trisha’s Biscuit Mix takes its inspiration from her father’s homemade buttermilk biscuits, while Trisha’s Summer in a Cup cocktail mix recreates a breezy drink invented by a dear friend, on a hot summer day at her home in Oklahoma.

Yearwood. “I am so excited to partner with one of my favorite home stores with a line that helps make entertaining easy and fun. I hope to help give home cooks the confidence to invite everyone over this summer!”

The Williams Sonoma and Trisha’s Kitchen collaboration includes:

SUMMER IN A CUP TROPICAL COCKTAIL MIX

A favorite summertime tradition offering a bright, sunny blend of tangerine, cherry

and pineapple juices. 25.4 oz. (makes 12 servings) / $16.95

UNFRIED CHICKEN SEASONING KIT

Bake up a healthier version of Southern fried chicken with this blend of whole-wheat panko, Parmesan and spicy-sweet herbs. 6.6 oz. / $9.95

BISCUIT MIX

Whip up a batch of flaky, irresistibly light buttermilk biscuits. Just add buttermilk, cut

into rounds and bake. 14.8 oz. (makes 12 biscuits) / $9.95

APPLE BBQ SAUCE

Made with sweet apple puree, tangy cider vinegar, molasses, chilies and spices. 19.5

oz. / $12.95

APPLEWOOD MOLASSES RUB

A classic Southern-style blend of Applewood-smoked sea salt, molasses, brown sugar

and spices. 3 oz. / $10.95

The Williams Sonoma and Trisha’s Kitchen collaboration is available online now athttp://www.williams-sonoma.com/trisha and is available at all Williams Sonoma retail locations in the U.S.

