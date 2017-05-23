Mark Ballas stars in 'Jersey Boys' playing through June 24 in LA

- The award-winning hit musical “Jersey Boys,” the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, is now playing through June 24 in Los Angeles!

Mark Ballas stars as Frankie for the Los Angeles leg of the tour, and the boys joined us Tuesday on Good Day LA to talk about the musical.

Ballas, known for his Emmy-nominated work on "Dancing with the Stars," made his Broadway debut in the role last fall. Critically acclaimed ‘Frankie veterans’ Aaron De Jesus and Miguel Jarquin-Moreland will play Frankie Valli at certain performances during the week.

The cast also features Matthew Dailey (Tommy DeVito), Keith Hines (Nick Massi) and Cory Jeacoma (Bob Gaudio) as The Four Seasons, with Barry Anderson and Thomas Fiscella.

They stuck around after the show to answer questions live from viewers:

You can find tour and ticket information here.

