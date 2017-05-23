Andy Cohen plays matchmaker on FOX's new 'Love Connection'

- Andy Cohen, host of “Watch What Happens Live,” is set to host FOX's "Love Connection."

He stopped by Good Day LA Tuesday to talk about the original hit dating show rebooted for today’s audiences.

"Love Connection" premieres at 9 p.m. May 25 on FOX.

Watch the full interview above, and we also caught up with him behind the scenes with fellow Bravo friend Marissa Hermer!

