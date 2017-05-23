Sugar Ray Leonard hosting annual charity boxing night in Santa Monica

- Legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard stopped by Tuesday on Good Day LA to discuss the 8th annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” charity boxing night in Santa Monica.

Hosted by Sugar Ray Leonard and B. Riley & Co. on May 24 at the Loews Hotel, the event will feature professional boxing bouts, delicious gourmet cuisine, an open bar and an auction featuring iconic memorabilia.

The invitation-only event, scheduled from 5 to 10 p.m., will help fund life-changing care and research for pediatric type 1 and 2 diabetes.

The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation is also committed to helping children lead healthier lives through diet and exercise.

