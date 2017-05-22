Cheryl Burke on 'Dance Moms' and live dance tour 'Love on the Floor'

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted:May 22 2017 12:05PM PDT

Updated:May 22 2017 12:08PM PDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - For more than 10 years, Cheryl Burke has been dancing across television screens on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

The 33-year-old professional dancer is now embarking on a live dance tour called "Love on the Floor," which has dates scheduled in Riverside and Costa Mesa.

Burke is also set to replace former "Dance Moms" coach Abby Lee Miller to finish out season 7 as the young dancers' teacher for several episodes -- which will air later this year. 

Watch the full interview above!

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories