Cheryl Burke on 'Dance Moms' and live dance tour 'Love on the Floor' Good Day LA Celebrity Interviews Cheryl Burke on 'Dance Moms' and live dance tour 'Love on the Floor' For more than 10 years, Cheryl Burke has been dancing across television screens on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

The 33-year-old professional dancer is now embarking on a live dance tour called "Love on the Floor," which has dates scheduled in Riverside and Costa Mesa.

Burke is also set to replace former "Dance Moms" coach Abby Lee Miller to finish out season 7 as the young dancers' teacher for several episodes -- which will air later this year.

