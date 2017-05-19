Jussie Smollett discusses 'Empire' season 3 finale and 'Alien: Covenant'

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted:May 19 2017 11:12AM PDT

Updated:May 19 2017 11:16AM PDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - We love Jussie Smollett!

The "Empire" star stopped by Friday on Good Day LA to give a little preview of the two-hour Season 3 finale, which airs at 9 p.m. May 24 on FOX.

Smollett appears in the movie "Alien: Covenant" now playing in theaters.

Watch the full interview above -- and he also stayed to hang out after the show to speak more in depth and answer fan questions:

