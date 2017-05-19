Jussie Smollett discusses 'Empire' season 3 finale and 'Alien: Covenant' Good Day LA Celebrity Interviews Jussie Smollett discusses 'Empire' season 3 finale and 'Alien: Covenant' We love Jussie Smollett!

- We love Jussie Smollett!

The "Empire" star stopped by Friday on Good Day LA to give a little preview of the two-hour Season 3 finale, which airs at 9 p.m. May 24 on FOX.

Smollett appears in the movie "Alien: Covenant" now playing in theaters.

Watch the full interview above -- and he also stayed to hang out after the show to speak more in depth and answer fan questions:

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.