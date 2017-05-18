LA Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike, 2016 WNBA MVP, discusses 2017 season Good Day LA Celebrity Interviews LA Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike, 2016 WNBA MVP, discusses 2017 season Nneka Ogwumike, the No. 1 pick by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2012 WNBA draft and 2016 WNBA MVP, joined us Thursday on Good Day LA.

The 26-year-old finished the 2016 season with a true shooting percentage of 73.7, making her the most efficient shooter in basketball history.

The Sparks kicked off the 2017 season by celebrating the 2016 title, unveiling the championship banner at their home opener Saturday before winning 78-68 against the Seattle Storm.

A ring ceremony will also be held May 19 before they take on the Washington Mystics.

The team is a three-time WNBA Champion with wins in 2001, 2002 and 2016. The team also has a “Sparks Crew,” which is a mix of 18 to 24-year-old dancers that perform at home games and Sparks events throughout the season.

For LA Sparks tickets and information, call 844-GO-SPARKS, email tickets@LA-Sparks.com or visit LASparks.com.

