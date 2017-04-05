Carrie Underwood discusses ‘Operation Homefront' fundraiser Good Day LA Celebrity Interviews Carrie Underwood discusses ‘Operation Homefront' fundraiser A five-hour journey for a 5-minute conversation. We'd only do it for Carrie Underwood. The ‘Idol' alum was on Catalina island yesterday to give a very special concert aboard a Carnival Cruise ship.

We caught up with her just before....to talk about love, supporting military families, and "Jesus, take the puck?"

Carrie has teamed up with Carnival Cruise Line to benefit military families through ‘Operation Homefront’. Her final concert was last night.

The mission of ‘Operation Homefront’ is to help military families find affordable housing help wounded vets get back on their feet and help their kids excel in school.

