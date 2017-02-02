Husband and wife team Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar perform live on Good Day LA Good Day LA Celebrity Interviews Husband and wife team Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar perform live on Good Day LA Pat Benatar and her producer-husband Neil Giraldo are known for decades of rock music hits with songs like "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," "Heartbreaker," "Love is a Battlefield," "We Belong," "Invincible," and so many more.

The rock legends have come together for a new single, “Shine,” in honor of the recent women’s march in Washington D.C.

The couple is working with music producer Linda Perry and the trio wanted to share a positive message to the conversation going on in our country today about women’s rights.

The couple says unlike other artists that are protesting and bashing leaders in government—they want to send an affirming message of power that women have when they join together.

Watch the video of the interview, and you’ll see Pat describe the new song, how you can download it for only 69 cents and how the proceeds go to the BA Rudolph Foundation in support of women pursuing careers in government and public service.

To learn more about the song and the positive message this husband and wife team are sending, you can check out: http://www.shinetogether.info/

