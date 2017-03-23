14-year old designer Grace Rose is finding a cure in fashion Fashion and Beauty 14-year old designer Grace Rose is finding a cure in fashion You're never too young to make your dream come true. Grace Rose is 14-years old, and suffers from cystic fibrosis. As a patient at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, she created a line of fashionable clothing called Rosie G.

Grace Rose is here today as part of Children's Hospital's "Make March Matter" campaign. She's hosting a fashion show of her latest designs this Saturday, with proceeds going to Children's Hospital L.A., and she's giving us a sneak peek.

After the show, the clothes were auctioned off and people kept asking where they could buy her designs and continue to support the efforts in finding a cure. Grace Rose has Cystic Fibrosis, she is designing and selling clothes to raise money and awareness for CF research. Cystic Fibrosis is life-threatening and there is no cure, YET. They are getting closer each year. Grace Rose does multiple treatments and takes several medications every day just to stay healthy.

The name “Rosie G” comes from her alter ego. When she was little she would put on lip gloss, get dressed up and sing and dance in the mirror. Everyone would say "oh look, here comes Rosie G"

Make March Matter:

Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign that brings local businesses and the community together to raise awareness of children’s health.

The goal of Make March Matter is to raise $1 million during the month of March to support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which is a nonprofit and relies on the community it serves.

This year, CHLA has confirmed over 100 local businesses to participate, including Alfred Coffee, Shake Shack, Drybar and of course, Grace Rose’s kids clothing line Rosie G!

To learn more about the campaign or donate online visit: www.MakeMarchMatter.org.

Show how you are Making March Matter for kids like Grace on social media using the hashtag #MakeMarchMatter

Every Friday in March, DryBar will have their hair technicians in at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to provide complimentary dry styling for the patient moms and hardworking nurses. Additionally, Drybar will donate $1 from every blowout sold in Los Angeles shops during March 2017 to CHLA. the patient moms spend months at the hospital without any time to care about themselves and, the nurses are the unsung heroes and deserve the appreciation!

About Rosie G:

Grace Rose’s clothing line Rosie G. is Making March Matter by hosting a fashion show at Westfield Santa Anita on March 25th at 2:30 pm.

All day on 3/25, 20% of sales from her Rosie G. pop up shop at Westfield Santa Anita will go toward Make March Matter.

Grace is also donating 10% of all Rosie G. sales in the month of March from her website www.Rosiegstyle.com.

Rosie G. hosts a Fashion Fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis every year designed entirely by 14-year-old Grace Rose.

Grace suffers from Cystic Fibrosis and created her line to raise funds and awareness for CF research. Hey plan is to #cureCF #instyle.

