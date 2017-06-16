5-year-old sells more than 100 paintings and gives profits to charity

Most five-year-olds are happy when their art finds its way onto the fridge, but Australian Cassie “Swirls” Gee’s paintings adorn homes, offices and showcases. She has not only sold more than 100 of her masterpieces, she’s paying it forward too. So far she has donated $750 to various charities all over the world.

According to her website, her art has sold at auctions for charities such as the Royal Society for the Blind, Essentials 4 Women SA, and Monochrome International. Cassie has also used some of her earnings to install a water tank for school children in Cambodia, and even sponsored a child by pledging $40 a month for a year.

Her distinctive style comes from a combination of acrylic paint, glitter, resin, and using only a fork or her hands.

One look at Cassie’s mesmerizing galaxies, and it’s no wonder people love her art.

Despite her artistic talent, it’s her kindness to others that points to her true passion. According to her mother, Cassie wants to be a doctor when she grows up.

Whether it’s her paintings or her charity -- we love how Cassie sees the world.

Watch the video to see her beautiful paintings.