Homeless Boston woman goes from the streets to Harvard

Two years ago, Norma Heath hit rock bottom. Her struggles with drugs and depression left her homeless and hopeless. Norma checked into Rosie’s Place, a Boston women’s shelter that helps its residents get back on their feet.

That’s when everything began to turn around. Norma started writing down goals. They were simple at first: don’t do drugs today, make sure to get to that appointment.

When Norma started accomplishing those goals she set her sights a little higher: receiving a degree from Harvard.

Now this week Norma can cross that goal off her list too. She graduated from Harvard extension with a degree in psychology.

Norma’s advice is simple: “It’s all about goals, you can have dreams, but there’s a difference between dreams and goals.”