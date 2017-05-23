NFL player makes $11 an hour in the offseason and says he'll never quit

The NFL life isn’t always glamorous. Consider Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Bernard Reedy, who made nearly $110,000 in 2014, but didn’t play a single game the next year, earning just $6,240. That’s when he started driving for Care Ride, an Uber-like service that gives rides to people in wheelchairs. Reedy makes $11 an hour as a driver.

Reedy told ESPN, "The money in your savings is only going to last so long. I had to go out and get a job so I could continue to live.”

If Reedy plays a full season in 2017, something he’s never done, he’ll make $465,000. Either way, he’ll be back at Care Ride next year. “I’m going to continue to work here during the offseason. You always want to be grateful.”

"I'm financially stable enough now that I could be OK if I didn't do this, but why sit home after you're done working out, going over your plays and stuff? Why sit home when you can come out and make some more money and help people on top of that? And I'm talking about really helping people, helping people who can't help themselves."

Reedy, if you never play another game, you’re still a hero.