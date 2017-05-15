Power-washer dedicated to erasing hateful graffiti Fox Content Hub Power-washer dedicated to erasing hateful graffiti Graffiti can be an eyesore, especially when it promotes hate. That's why Corey Fleischer has made it his mission to remove hate graffiti in Canada.

According to CTV News, Fleischer was driving through Montreal one day and spotted “KKK” spray-painted on a moving van. He had his power-washing tools with him, and convinced the owner of the van to let him remove the paint. Within minutes the symbol of hate was gone, and Fleischer realized his purpose in life.

His Erasing Hate movement was born, and he has since wiped out thousands of equally hateful symbols in Montreal and Toronto -- Free of charge. Social media has furthered his efforts. Fleischer has over 7,000 followers on Facebook alerting him to any evil graffiti they see.

Fleischer told CTV’s “Your Morning”, “It went from just me alone, scouring the city, trying to find these hate crimes to now I have tens of thousands of people who are following the Erasing Hate movement.”

There’s still plenty of evil in the world beyond graffiti, but each one of us have the ability to erase a little bit of that hate each day.

Watch the video to see Corey wash the hate away.