'Just a Baby' app lets users swipe right on sperm donors Finally, there's an app to find the perfect baby. That's right -- you can now swipe right on sperm donors, egg donors, co-parents and surrogates.

The app is called Just a Baby.

Developer Paul Ryan said he wanted something warmer and more human than a sperm bank file. And after launching in Sydney, Just A Baby is now available in the U.S. and U.K.

But many experts, like fertility specialist Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh, aren’t thrilled about Just A Baby.

She told NBC News, "When you're dealing with human beings, you're dealing with their extended families, and possible future families, and relationship dynamics get involved.”

But others think this is a more convenient way of starting a family.

With a GPS locater, it’s easy to find users around you and even zoom out for a global view.

So if you’re in the market for a new baby, happy swiping!