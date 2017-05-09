John Stamos shares beautiful Mother's Day message to mom Fox Content Hub John Stamos shares beautiful Mother’s Day message to mom After John Stamos' mom died, he found this note from her.

“Life is an occasion. Rise to it. Don’t be sad because I died. Be happy because I lived. I had a wonderful life.”

John shared his response with Good Housekeeping:

My Dear, Sweet Mom,

Your whole life was completely unselfish… Everyone who spent time with you walked away feeling better about themselves.

You poured a lifetime of love into me, and that's what I'll remember best too. Two and a half years later, that love still gets me through every single day.

Maybe someday I'll have a kid or two... Maybe they'll say, "I love you more" like you always said. But mostly I hope they have your humility and unselfishness and your ability to bring sunshine to anyone who had the pleasure of meeting you.

Oh, and I'll promise you this, no matter how busy I am or how crazy life gets, I will always take the time write them lots of little notes they way you did for me.

I miss you madly, mother — until we meet again. And we will!

Happy Mother's Day.

I love you more,

Johnny

Thanks, John. It’s a beautiful tribute. Happy Mother’s Day.