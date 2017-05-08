Stan Van Gundy adopts very last dog at "Empty the Shelters" event Fox Content Hub Stan Van Gundy adopts very last dog at “Empty the Shelters” event When Michigan had a statewide "Empty the Shelters" event, more than1,500 animals were adopted from 66 shelters, humane societies, and rescue groups. The Little Traverse Bay Humane Society was nearly empty after the event -- Except for one lonely 1-year-old dog named "Eastwood".

When Michigan had a statewide “Empty the Shelters” event, more than1,500 animals were adopted from 66 shelters, humane societies, and rescue groups. The Little Traverse Bay Humane Society was nearly empty after the event -- Except for one lonely 1-year-old dog named “Eastwood”.

According to MLive.com, he had to watch as 22 of his buddies found forever homes. Unfortunately, nobody wanted to adopt Eastwood because he has special needs, and is likely why he was abandoned in the first place.

Eastwood first came to the shelter after wandering in the cold, and was found to be nearly blind. He also has leg deformities that could mean future surgeries.

But when Little Traverse Bay Humane Society put the word out on Facebook, Mr. Lonely became Mr. Popular. Nobody likes feeling unwanted or alone, and his story touched the people of Michigan. There were so many people looking to take Eastwood home, the group had to stop accepting applications. Staff told MLive.com that it was unlike anything they’d ever seen. A line of people outside the building formed, and the phone was ringing off the hook.

After thoughtful and careful consideration, a forever home was announced and Eastwood was adopted. As reported by the Detroit Free Press, he found a home with Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy and his family. With a loving family, 6 cats, and another dog Opie -- Eastwood will never be alone again.

Watch the video to see how good things come to those who wait.