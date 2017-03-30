A woman has been arrested for playing a song by Ed Sheeran too loudly Fox Content Hub A woman has been arrested for playing a song by Ed Sheeran too loudly A woman named Sonia Bryce is going to jail for 8 eight weeks for annoying her neighbors by repeatedly playing an Ed Sheeran song.

A woman named Sonia Bryce is going to jail for 8 eight weeks for annoying her neighbors by repeatedly playing an Ed Sheeran song.

Sonia blasted Sheeran’s No. 1 smash hit, “The Shape of You,” as loud as she could for at least 30 minutes, according to reports.

The judge said she created a, "wholly unacceptable level of disturbance".

The video for “The Shape of You” has over 555 million views on YouTube!

Sheeran reportedly originally wrote the song for Rihanna to sing but he decided to keep it for himself. That turned out to be was a smart decision as because the song rocketed to No. 1 on the music charts in 42 different countries.

Sonia is apparently a big fan of the song because she has been behind bars twice for playing the song. Back in December, she was also jailed for 6 weeks for playing music too loudly.

The judge said, "You must learn that you should behave as a reasonable and responsible adult and not make life for your neighbours [as miserable as] you have.”

Maybe, this was Sonia’s homage to comedian John Mulaney. One of Mulaney’s funniest jokes is a story he tells about playing, “What’s new, Pussycat” by Tom Jones on repeat, 21 times in a row, in a crowded diner.

The judge told Sonia, “You have displayed nothing but violent animosity towards your neighbour, and I am quite convinced that you do not care.”

It’s hard to say who Sonia cares less about, her neighbors or the 3 kids she has to leave behind she goes to prison.