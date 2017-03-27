10YO sells art to help his sick little brother Fox Content Hub 10YO sells art to help his sick little brother Some artists have trouble letting go of their masterpieces. For young Haden Davis, he can't sell enough. That's because the 10-year-old is raising money to buy toys for his younger brother Max, 7, who has neurofibromatosis. It's a rare disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue, and his symptoms include migraines, seizures, muscle weakness, and a compromised immune system.

Haden told 97.5 WCOS on iHeartRadio, his art endeavor is “to make my little brother happy and to make sure he doesn’t give up.”

The drawings help Haden, too. He has autism, and it is one of his coping mechanisms.

Their mother, Cynthia, told People Magazine, “It’s fantastic, it’s nice that this is the way he’s coping with Max being so sick.”

He sells each drawings for $1, and so far he’s made $100. The family recently used some of the money to buy new Legos for the boys.

“I just want him to be happy,” Haden said. “If he’s happy, I’m happy.”

Everyone in the family is helping in their own way. Their mother quit her job to be with Max and, people have contributed over $8,000 to Max’s GoFundMe campaign. The family has run out of room for all of the beautiful cards they’ve received in the mail but there’s nothing quite like some quality playtime with your big brother.

Watch the video to see Haden draw for his brother’s happiness.