College hockey team helps janitor see family for first time in over 30 years

The Augsburg College men's hockey team showed that it isn't just players and coaches that make up a team, it's everyone involved. Recently the team rallied behind their janitor so that he could see his family again.

Janitor Minasie Theophilis came to the United States from Ethiopia more than 30 years ago, and has been working for the college for 25 years.

However, in that time, he hasn’t been able to afford to travel and see his family, which includes his parents and 7 brothers and sisters he left behind. Unfortunately, his mother fell ill last year, and recently passed away.

Augsburg goalie Jordyn Kaufer, told FOX 9, “It’s hard that he wasn’t able to go home to see his mom before she passed.”

When the team found out he couldn’t afford the trip to see her, they started a GoFundMe page to help Minasie see his father and family.They surpassed their $3,000 goal in just 9 hours, and the money is still adding up. The team surprised Minasie and presented him with a check for $5,000.

“You guys went beyond and above. I thank you very much. May God bless you all. Thank you very much,” said Minasie.

He will travel to Norway to see his father and brother who are visiting family. The team said they will put all the extra money to pay for an extended trip to Ethiopia for Minasie and his wife next winter.

“The previous hockey teams, all of them, I get to know them. But this one is a very special team,” added Theophilis. Watch the video to see the team rally for Minasie.