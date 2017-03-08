Classroom gives goldfish Viking funeral Fox Content Hub Classroom gives goldfish Viking funeral It might be a first for goldfish-kind. Two goldfish were given a flaming Viking burial by boat.

Instead of flushing them down the toilet or burying them outside, a classroom of children in Scotland decided on the alternative way to say goodbye to their class mascots “Freddy” and “Bubbles”.

According to the BBC, the fish had become class pets at Christmas, and died around the same time they were learning about the Vikings.

The children at Papdale Primary School in Kirkwall constructed longships out of cereal boxes and egg crates as, according to the school blog, “the Vikings would have only sent the most beautiful ships to be burned for important people in their communities.”

The children also wrote down their fondest memories of the goldfish, and read them aloud as all the ships set sail -- accompanying the burning ship carrying the mascots.

Unfortunately the ship did fall over mid-burn, but we’re pretty sure Freddy and Bubbles made it to Valhalla anyhow.

And it’s still a lot more graceful than being flushed down a toilet.

