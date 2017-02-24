A couple decided to commemorate their break-up with a sad, professional photoshoot Fox Content Hub A couple decided to commemorate their break-up with a sad, professional photoshoot Former high school sweethearts decided to do a break-up photoshoot.

Harrison and Jackie dated for three and a half years, starting in high school. They went to different colleges and the long-distance relationship just didn’t work. So they broke up.

Harrison told Mashable, “I had an idea.” This past New Year’s Eve, Harrison and Jackie did a break-up photoshoot, a year after they’d last seen each other.

Harrison said, “I see my friends who are in relationships doing really nice professional photography photoshoots. I had the idea of doing the same thing in the same setting, but post-relationship, in a different way.”

The pictures were dramatic and moody.

Harrison said, “It ended up being really real emotions and we got kind of sad.”

The pictures have gone viral on Twitter. Imagine getting noticed every day for your sad pictures with your ex, that are all over the internet?

He told Buzzfeed, “Looking at it now, I guess it is a little weird.”

Yes, yes it is. And we thank you.

