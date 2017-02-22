I am #DisabledAndCute: Campaign promoting body confidence goes viral

Posted:Feb 22 2017 09:59PM PST

Updated:Feb 22 2017 10:01PM PST

LOS ANGELES -

There’s a new inspiring hashtag trending on twitter and Instagram: #DisabledAndCute.

It’s a movement that’s given people in wheelchairs and those with seizures, blood disorders, lupus, autism and other disorders a way of expressing their beauty. 

It all started with Keah Brown. The 25-year-old writer posted this tweet: 

It resonated and quickly spread with participants sharing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

and

People everywhere have been proudly sharing their beauty. 

Keah said, “I realized that I really like myself now, that I’m getting to a good place where I love myself and I love my body...and I wanted to make a hashtag that celebrated that.” Keep on celebrating, Keah! This kind of positivity is for everyone.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories