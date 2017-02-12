Funeral directors say please stop taking selfies in front of the deceased Fox Content Hub Funeral directors say please stop taking selfies in front of the deceased People are more and more taking selfies in front of open caskets at funerals. These are called funeral selfies. Quebec's funeral directors are trying to put an end to the tasteless trend.

People are more and more taking selfies in front of open caskets at funerals. These are called funeral selfies. Quebec's funeral directors are trying to put an end to the tasteless trend.

Dennis Desrochers said, “In many funeral parlours we have very clear rules around limiting selfies or we tell the public that the families don't want selfies.”

The practice is so common, there is even a Selfies at Funerals Tumblr page.

The Tumblr page argues that because former President Barack Obama posed for a smiling selfie with Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning Schmidt and former British prime minister David Cameron at Nelson Mandela's funeral service in 2013, you should feel no shame taking a funeral selfie yourself.

The key difference, however, is that Obama’s picture was merely at a funeral not making a kissy, duck lips face in front of Nelson Mandela’s body.

If funeral selfies make you mad, now an even worse trend is starting. People are using Snapchat to do a face swap with a deceased person, and posting those online.

I’ve just decided. It’s official. When I die, I’m getting cremated.