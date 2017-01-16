Politicians, celebrities and journalists celebrate the Civil Rights leader Fox Content Hub Politicians, celebrities and journalists celebrate the Civil Rights leader Today is the 31st Martin Luther King Jr. day. Here's how celebrities, politicians and journalists are honoring king on Twitter.

Ava DuVernay goes old school.

Fave photo of Dr. King. Fresh. With the future in front of him. Trying to embrace the future in front of me with his rigor + focus. #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/J0YKs4fwKi — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 16, 2017

Lindsey Graham offered two tweets.

Today we honor and remember the strongest voice for social justice, Dr. Martin Luther King. #MLKDAY — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 16, 2017

In a very divided nation, we need to hear Dr. Kings words of wisdom, compassion and enlightenment now more than ever. (2) #MLKDAY — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 16, 2017

Bill Clinton gave us a great King quote.

Life's most persistent and urgent question is, “What are you doing for others?”— Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLKDay — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) January 16, 2017

And Russell Simmons chimed in with his.

"The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice." -

Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/g29uJdwLCR — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) January 16, 2017

