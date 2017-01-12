When it comes to playing Michael Jackson, does it matter if you're black or white? Fox Content Hub When it comes to playing Michael Jackson, does it matter if you’re black or white? The new film Urban Myths features Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson. Many of course are taking issue with this because Fiennes is white.

When Fiennes was cast he even told ET, "I'm a white, middle-class guy from London. I'm as shocked as you may be.”

But what did the King of Pop think about the issue? Well here’s what he said to Oprah in a 1993 interview.

When discussing rumors that MJ wanted a white boy to play his childhood self in a Pepsi commercial Michael responded:

"It's my face as a child in the commercial...Me when I was little. Why would I want a white child to play me? I'm a black American. I'm a black American. I'm proud to be a black American. I am proud of my race. I am proud of who I am. That's like you wanting an oriental person to play you as a child. Does that make sense? Please people stop believing these horrifying stories."