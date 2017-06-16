Maria Shriver continues fight against Alzheimer's with 'Color Your Mind' coloring book

- Maria Shriver developed a coloring book with insights from caregivers, neurologists, psychologists, and, of course, people with Alzheimer's.

The book, "Color Your Mind: A Coloring Book for Those with Alzheimer's and the People Who Love Them," was written as a resource for caregivers to help communication and connection to people with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia.

She joined us on Good Day LA to discuss tips the book provides, including topics like the person's well-being, exercise habits, social connection, nutrition and sleep.

opyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.