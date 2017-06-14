Cookbook author Phoebe Lapin shares tips for living a healthier life

By: Bob DeCastro

Posted: Jun 14 2017 02:14PM PDT

Updated: Jun 14 2017 02:14PM PDT

Are you constantly struggling to figure out why you’re always sick? Or why you’re constantly exhausted? 

Perhaps, it’s the small, daily choices you’re making. 

Food blogger and cookbook author Phoebe Lapine visited FOX11 to talk food, health and more. 

She gives some advice in her new book, “The Wellness Project” which chronicles her own journey from dealing with a disease to living a healthier life.

