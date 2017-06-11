FOX 11 News IN DEPTH goes to Port of Long Beach

- This summer we plan to take our show on the road every few weeks. For our first community show we are at the Port of Long Beach on a boat. The Port of Long Beach is a huge economic engine for Southern California. It provides so many jobs and impacts so many people.

To watch all of our In Depth segments click here.

SEGMENT ONE (Watch video in the player at the top of the page)

In segment one we talk with the new executive director of the Port of Long Beach. Mario Cordero who has big hopes for the second busiest port in the United States and talks about the complexities of the port.



SEGMENT TWO:

In segment two we continue our conversation with Mario Cordero. This is his first television interview since taking the job as Port of Long Beach Executive Director. The former Obama Administration Federal Maritime Commission Chair talks about continuing it's "green" program and the ongoing challenges.

SEGMENT THREE: (Watch video in the player at the top of the page)

In segment three Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia talks about his city, it's . And, we get a great tour of the 'mother of all fireboats' - the thing is huge, cost 30-million (mostly in grant dollars) and its water canons are powerful!





SEGMENT FOUR:





Finally, in segment four we tour the fireboat we've been cruising on and learn about what it can do! It's a 30-million dollar boat paid largely with grant dollars. It's a three-story firefighting machine!!!



For their work and creativity on this show thanks to this week's IN DEPTH team videographer Steve Thorpe, and editors Debbie Kim, Art Talavera and Charlie Hickman.

