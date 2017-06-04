FOX 11 In Depth: N. Korea Crisis, L.A. homeless crisis, & Emmy-winning college kids

- This weekend's show was wide-ranging touching on everything from the North Korea crisis, the homeless and housing crisis in LA and LA County and how college students are scoring Emmys thanks to the TV Academy Foundation. It was a good week. I'm really excited about the Long Beach IN DEPTH. I think its sets the path for future community-field-anchored shows.



To watch all of our In Depth segments click here.

SEGMENT ONE (Watch video in the player at the top of the page)

In segment one of this week's FOX 11 News IN DEPTH a fascinating discussion on the world in which we are living. This past week the world watched as an anti-missile missile was launched from Southern California. What's going on in the world today with the North Korea crisis is, according to UCLA Professor Richard Wirz, a sequel to the space race. To Wende Museum Founder Justin Jampol it's a sequel to the cold war. Both men drill down on what the growing tensions mean.



SEGMENT TWO:





Segment two focuses on another crisis. This one is the homeless and housing crisis in the city and county of Los Angeles. Kris Freed from LA Family Housing and Tom Waldman from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Agency (LAHSA) have some meaningful answer.





SEGMENT THREE:







Hollywood is an award town and, segment three takes us to an award show that doesn't get much attention. It's the College Emmys sponsored by the Television Academy Foundation. Madeline di Nonno explains why honoring students who will have an impact on tomorrow's television industry is so important.

The College Emmy story was shot by Steve Thorpe and edited by Debbie Kim.



Next week, our show comes to you from the waters of the Port of Long Beach. It's an up-close and personal look at one of the most important economic engines in our region.