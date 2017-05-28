FOX 11 News In Depth: Trump's peace trip, Manchester terrorism & children in India's slums

-

FOX 11 News IN DEPTH this week is a chance to look at the President's first trip overseas. Joining us in-studio are the Dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center here in Los Angeles Rabbi Marvin Hier, Mahomed Akbar Khan from the King Fahd Mosque in Culver City, and Sister Rose Pacatte, Director of the Pauline Center for Media Studies here in L.A.



SEGMENT ONE (Watch video in the player at the top of the page)

In out first segment, we discuss the trip and if it was a good starting point for a strategy to bring about a Middle East Peace.

SEGMENT TWO:

In segment two our interfaith panel takes on terrorism and the Manchester attack as they continue to discuss the President's trip and its objectives.



SEGMENT THREE



Segment three has an interesting story about Anjali Bajaj, a 21-year-old college student featured in a documentary as an Ambassador of Hope who goes to India to help impoverished children. She's been doing this since the age of 14.

SEGMENT FOUR:

In segment four we will see if an egg can fry on an LA street... where a new cooling surface sealant is being tested. The goal of the material would be to help cool a warming city

