Seaside Swing opens at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier

A new ride called the Seaside Swing has opened at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier.

Matt Johnson tried out the bench-like swing that provides panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean from Palos Verdes Peninsula to the Santa Monica Mountains.

The Seaside Swing seats up to 16 guests.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.