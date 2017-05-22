FOX 11 News In Depth: Homeless crisis, Disney hacking and more Features FOX 11 News In Depth: Homeless crisis, Disney hacking and more SEGMENT ONE (Watch video in the player at the top of the page)

This week on FOX 11 News In Depth we take a look at the homeless who live on the streets of Southern California along with the hostage-taking of a Disney movie and a real estate firm that gives back to the community.

To watch all of our In Depth segments click here.

SEGMENT ONE (Watch video in the player at the top of the page)

In our first segment, meet the Hurtado sisters. Back in February we first saw how they live in a homeless shelter in Santa Ana. Their dad lost his job, couldn't meet rental payments and the family ended up on the street. The sisters, though, are determined to finish college and there's some really good news in this show about them. The news is not so great about the numbers of homeless on the street. Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do shares new homeless numbers for our five county area.

SEGMENT TWO

In segment two we talk about the ransomware hits of the past week. Most notably the one against Disney in which ransom was demanded for a big movie believed to be 'Pirates of the Caribbean'.The hackers have threatened to make chunks of the movie public. Disney has said it will not pay a ransom. Jason Okuma and Jason Fudenberg, both cyber specialists, take aim on this one.

SEGMENT THREE

The next segment introduces us to Red Day. Keller Williams is a huge worldwide real estate firm. Its founder insists that once a year workers forget selling houses and do good things for the community. We followed workers from the Westlake Village office to three different places in the community to help those in need.

Red Day was edited by Debbie Kim and shot by Steve Thorpe. Gary Brainard shot some of the video in the homeless segment. Thanks to Tara Campbell for her help in the homeless segment of this program.