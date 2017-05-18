70-year-old table tennis champ to compete in senior games Features 70-year-old table tennis champ to compete in senior games Hiro Moriyasu, 70, is fast, focused and has an aggressive spin shot that stumps the competition. He is preparing for the 2017 National Senior Games in Birmingham, Alabama.

Hiro says he wants to bring back not one, or two, but THREE gold medals, and my money is on Hiro!

He's been playing since he was 16 in Japan and says the coaches were no joke.

Their training is intense, and while we both agree the Japanese coaching tactics are a bit extreme, Hiro has certainly benefited from that intensity.

Hiro was selected from over 10,000 athletes to be one of Humana's Game Changers at the Senior Games.

