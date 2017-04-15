FOX 11 News In Depth: Teen suicide and prevention

- First and foremost, keep this information handy: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or phone line 1-800-273-8255

Suicide is the #2 cause of death among teenagers behind car wrecks. It used to be number three but social media and other factors have caused an increase. The growth in suicide among teenagers has been explosive and those who work in the field of suicide prevention are working hard to help those in need of support.

In SEGMENT ONE hear very candid accounts from teens about their depressions and despair and from Ron Silverman and Ross Szabo. Ross is a suicide survivor and Ron is the CEO of the Matthew Silverman Memorial Foundation. His son Matt ended his life after a breakup with his girlfriend when he was a senior in high school. Szabo has worked hard to reach young people through programs in high schools. All of the groups in this program work together for the same common good.

In SEGMENT TWO we learn the impact of social media on those who are most vulnerable to depression.

In SEGMENT THREE we discuss with Kita Curry and Lyn Morris of Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services more on the impact of social media and how Facebook, Snapchat and texting are being used to reach out to teens.

SEGMENT FOUR is, perhaps, the most powerful of the segments as teens and others talk directly to those at home in need of help.

