FOX 11 News In Depth: Dodgers edition Features FOX 11 News In Depth: Dodgers edition This week on FOX 11 News In Depth we're talking about the Dodgers: past, present, and future.

The Dodgers are very much a part of the fabric of LA and we look at what happened to the Chavez Ravine community before there was a Dodger stadium. We also talk with legendary Dodger 3rd baseman Ron Cey, longtime season ticket holders, former LA City Councilman Tom LaBonge, Dodger team historian Mark Langill and fans at the stadium. And join us as we visit the neighborhood around the stadium to talk with one business owner to see the importance this team in its 60th season has had on the business.

SEGMENT ONE: (Watch video here)

In the first segment we look at the history of the Dodgers as seen through the eyes of many, including our in-studio guest Ron Cey. Cey was the Dodger third baseman at a time when LA had one of the greatest infields in team history.

SEGMENT TWO: (Watch video here)

Our second segment gives us a chance to have a little fun with Cey as we look back at some of the things he's done and his take on baseball in a fast-paced smartphone world.

SEGMENT THREE: (Watch video here)

Eastside Italian Deli has been a Chavez Ravine business since 1929. The Dodgers mean a lot to their business. This segment looks at the importance of the baseball team through the eyes of one of those who interfaces with fans and players often at lunchtime.

SEGMENT FOUR: (Watch video here)

Longtime season ticket holders Dave Rosenblatt and Norma Rios joined us in-studio for our final segment to help give us a fan perspective. Rios is a veterinarian. Rosenblatt is in the tee-shirt business and neither misses a game. They help explain why the Los Angeles Dodgers are such a significant piece of the fabric of our community.