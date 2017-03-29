Regina wants to give her unique smile to a permanent family

It was once said that life can be like March weather, both savage and serene within a short period of time. Life for this week’s Wednesday’s Child – Regina (2004) – has been pretty harsh so far, but Regina continues to demonstrate her will to live and to face life’s hurdles.

Despite her struggles, Regina manages to give a serene smile to familiar faces she knows belong to those that care for her.

Regina has limitations with most daily living skills as a result of her medical needs. Regina was born premature and has been diagnosed with encephalopathy, seizure disorder, cortical blindness and lower hip dislocation. Because of such, she is dependent on the use of a wheel chair, a trach and feedings through a G-Tube.

This may sound like a tall order when it comes to the needs that a family would need to meet for a child. But for those who recognize that all children deserve a family and who have a special place in their hearts for children with medical needs, specialized training and support are available to assist with the care of children like Regina.

If your family and home are compatible with a child such as Regina and you have the time and TLC to give, tune in to this week’s Wednesday’s Child and then call 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367) to learn more about how to adopt.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.