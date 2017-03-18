FOX 11 News In Depth: LA 2024 Olympic bid Features FOX 11 News In Depth: This week's Fox 11 News In Depth is all about the LA 2024 Olympic bid. News broke just this week that the chairman of the International Olympic Committee wants the organization to consider giving both Los Angeles and Paris the games... four years apart: 2024 and 2028.

LA24 CEO Gene Sykes reacts to the IOC's announcement that they are going to look into the idea of both LA and Paris getting games four years apart. Besides the spirited conversation, we look ahead to 2024 and back to 1984's summer games. Sykes says the LA committee is focused on 2024 not 2028. We also hear from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti about the IOC announcement.

The conversation continues with Sykes talking about what the games might be like in 2024. Also, we meet the women behind the bid that include Olympians Anita DeFrantz and Angela Ruggiero.

An economic study shows LA stands to gain a lot financially from games in 2024, but what happens if we don't get them until 2028? And, what does the study show about the impact of summer games in the year 2024? We hear from Economist Robert Kleinhenz and LA Business Council President Mary Leslie.

A big part of the Olympics is kids and future athletes. In 1984, surplus funds were used to create the LA84 Foundation. That foundation has gone a long way over the last three decades to help kids and the community.

