Daniel hopes to make a star-studded entrance into a forever home.

As Hollywood’s award season wraps up for now, we present another Wednesday’s Child nominee as we catch up with Daniel (2000) at Doris Bergman’s 9th Annual Valentine Romance Oscar Style Lounge & Party.

At the event, Daniel learned how to work a “step and repeat” while rubbing elbows with celebrities.

At the star-studded event there was virtual reality gear from Fibrum to be tried out, unique bracelets from My Saint My Hero to try on, and – a highlight of the day for Daniel – getting measured for a custom-made suit jacket by Art Lewin, suit maker to the stars. And speaking of stars, Daniel mingled among a few such as Michael Campion from “Fuller House” and Kelsey Scott from “12 Years a Slave.”

During our time with Daniel, we found him to be a sweet, easy-going and gentle teenager with a lot of heart. Daniel’s loving and caring nature, along with his fondness for animals and the outdoors, contribute to his partiality towards riding horses as an enjoyable and therapeutic activity.

Daniel holds onto a somewhat simple wish … to have a family that will accept and love him and remain committed to him. Youth in foster care sometimes wonder if they can “measure up” and our goal is to find and help tailor the forever family that is the right fit for Daniel.

Tune into this week’s Wednesday’s Child to see more of Daniel and then give us a call at 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367) to learn more about adoption.

