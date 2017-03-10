FOX 11 News In Depth: Traffic gridlock, Dolores Huerta and pet therapy

In this week's FOX 11 News In Depth we take a look at traffic in the Southland, labor movement legend Dolores Huerta and therapy dogs who help patients at Children's Hospital LA.

SEGMENT ONE: (Watch video here)

Admittedly all of our guests this week hate traffic. But, it is hard to find someone who loves it, right? One who loves talking about it is Kenny Morse (Blogger Mr. Traffic) who treats us to his insights, ideas and singing! Also, we talk 'traffic' with Metro Board Chairman John Fasana who is also the Mayor Pro Tem of Duarte and the only member still on the board who's been there since the first day of the board's inception. Also, we talk with Hasan Ikhrata, the Executive Director of the Southern California Association of Governments, also known as SCAG.

SEGMENT TWO: (Watch video here)

Fasana and Ikhrata return in segment two to talk about solutions, creative ideas, and Metro's Office of Extraordinary Innovations. We also learn in this segment that LA is headed toward a network of toll roads with a conversion of High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes to High Occupancy Toll Lanes (HOT) on the table.

SEGMENT THREE: (Watch video here)

Dolores Huerta is a labor movement legend. Along with Caesar Chavez, she helped organize the Farm Workers Union. She was also instrumental in the creation of new laws to help immigrants. At 86-years-old, she's still going strong! And wait until you hear about her family and her feelings about the direction of the U.S. Government in regards to immigration.

SEGMENT FOUR: (Watch video here)

Therapy Dogs do so much to help patients at Children's Hospital.LA. They are uplifting and distracting especially for kids with cancer who have to spend a great deal of time at the hospital getting chemotherapy. This story, while heart-breaking, is heart-warming as well as we meet patients and pooches.