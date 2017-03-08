Point of View: California's High Speed Rail Features Point of View: California's High Speed Rail According to a federal rail administration risk analysis the first 118 miles of the California Bullet Train between Merced and Shafter will cost as much as $10 billion.



According to a federal rail administration risk analysis the first 118 miles of the California Bullet Train between Merced and Shafter will cost as much as $10 billion.



That is $3.6 billion over the original budget of $6.4 billion. What this really means is that this train to nowhere is way more expensive and much less useful. Not to mention, there would not be enough money to finish building the train. Work on the train would simply stop in the middle of the state near Shafter (a little town on the way to Bakersfield). All the billions already spent would have been wasted. This train project should be scrapped.



A full state audit should take place to find out where the billions went that have already been spent and pull back on that which is proposed. So far Governor Brown has stood in the way of comprehensive oversight. Therefore allowing costs to get out of control.



This mismanagement is a financial disaster. Further the train to nowhere is as much as 7 years behind schedule. Just another reason to pull the plug now. Shortly before Obama left office he quietly extended the deadline for federal funding another six years. Trump should rescind that order so the train could not get any more support from the feds.

Representative Jeff Denham, chairman of the House Rail Subcommittee said, "Despite past issues with funding this boondoggle…they continue to reaffirm my belief that his is a huge waste of taxpayer dollars."



To make sure no more money is spent on the bullet train, cap and trade funds should no longer be made available. Governor Brown, be a statesman not a shortsighted politician. Stop this madness. There is no point in wasting more dollars on the train to nowhere.

Thanks for listening. I'd like to hear your Point of View. Email me directly at pov@fox11.com.



Bob Cook

VP / General Manager KTTV

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

The views expressed are not necessarily those of the station or its employees.