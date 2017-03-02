FOX 11 News In Depth: Human Trafficking, LA mayoral election and CyberPatriot games Features FOX 11 News In Depth: Prostitution, LA mayoral election and CyberPatriot games In this week's FOX 11 News In Depth we take a look at prostitution in Orange County, the Los Angeles mayoral election and local students who are competing in the CyberPatriot games.

Illegal prostitution continues to be, as it always has, a problem for local communities. In Orange County, though, prostitutes are not viewed as criminals, but victims of human traffickers and their approach to going after the pimps is having an impact. We talk to local officials and a trafficking survivor who tells a frightening story of what some consider "modern day slavery". At the round table are Anaheim Police Sgt Juan Reveles, who heads up the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force, and Bryan Clavecilla, who prosecutes the Task Force cases in court. We also hear from Elisabeth Gegner who has a non-profit and an annual Freedom Bike Ride to raise money for survivors and awareness. Lita Mercado is the Director of Community Services Programs that works directly with survivors.

In this segment we continue our conversation with Sgt. Reveles and O.C. Deputy DA Bryan Clavecilla. We'll also hear more from Wendy Barnes.

Tuesday is election day. On the ballot is a race for LA Mayor in which Eric Garcetti is looking for a second term. It's a crowded field for Mayor with 11 candidates. We invited them all to give us 30-second selfie video explanations of why they want to be mayor and why we should vote for them. All 11 submitted videos. The order of showing was decided Thursday by a random drawing.

What an accomplishment! Three teams of students from North Hollywood High School are going to Baltimore to compete in the national CyberPatriot games. Those are three of the top 12 out of 4,400 teams. Reseda High also has a team going, so SoCal will be well represented at the finals. In this segment we meet the amazing computer kids from North Hollywood High.