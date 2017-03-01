Casting call to be held for Gordon Ramsay's 'The F Word' Features Casting call to be held for Gordon Ramsay's 'The F Word' Do you and you family love to cook? Then Gordon Ramsay is looking for you!

- Do you and you family love to cook? Then Gordon Ramsay is looking for you!

Ramsay is hosting a new live cooking series on FOX called 'The F Word.' The celebrity chef and restaurateur is looking for families of four in Los Angeles who've never worked as professional chefs to compete against another family for a big cash prize.

Families will be tasked with cooking a signature dish and they can be any makeup of four people (grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins etc.)

An open casting call is being held Saturday, March 4 from 10AM-3PM in the outside courtyard at 6080 Center Drive in LA.

People auditioning should park at The Promenade at the Howard Hughes Center and should bring along photos of their signature dish.

For more information visit www.thefwordcasting.com and RSVP via email to Nicole@THATFOODSHOW.COM.