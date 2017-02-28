LA Rams to host cheerleader auditions for 2017 season

- The LA Rams are hosting cheerleader auditions for the 2017 season starting Sunday, March 19.

Aside from performing at home games at the LA Memorial Coliseum and at Twickenham Stadium in London, the Rams cheerleaders also participate in public appearances, events and community service throughout the LA region.

Those who want to audition must be 18 or older by March 19 and they must register online by Wednesday, March 15. Walk-up registration is not permitted.

The application and more information can be found at www.therams.com/cheerleaders.

The LA Rams Cheerleaders are hosting two voluntary workshops prior to auditions that cost $40 per person and have limited availability.

Those who are interested may sign up at cheerfor.therams.com.