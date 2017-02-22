'So You Think You Can Dance' Audtions Coming to LA

Auditions for 'So You Think You Can Dance' are coming to Los Angeles!
The dance competition show returns for its 14th season this summer on FOX and if you think you've got what it takes, you can audition in March in both LA and New York City.
Auditions will be held Friday, March 17th at The Orpheum Theatre at 842 S. Broadway in LA. Dancers who are auditioning should arrive at 7A.M.
And if you're in New York, auditions are scheduled for Saturday, March 4 at the Gelsey Kirkland Academy of Classical Ballet in Brooklyn.
Visit FOX.COM/DANCE for registration information and links to the agreement and release.
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.