'So You Think You Can Dance' Audtions Coming to LA Features So You Think You Can Dance Audtions Coming to LA Auditions for 'So You Think You Can Dance' are coming to Los Angeles!

Auditions for 'So You Think You Can Dance' are coming to Los Angeles!

The dance competition show returns for its 14th season this summer on FOX and if you think you've got what it takes, you can audition in March in both LA and New York City.

Auditions will be held Friday, March 17th at The Orpheum Theatre at 842 S. Broadway in LA. Dancers who are auditioning should arrive at 7A.M.

And if you're in New York, auditions are scheduled for Saturday, March 4 at the Gelsey Kirkland Academy of Classical Ballet in Brooklyn.

Dancers are required to register ahead of time and must bring a completed and signed audition agreement along with a general release to the audition.

Dancers must register by March 5 for the LA auditions.

Visit FOX.COM/DANCE for registration information and links to the agreement and release.