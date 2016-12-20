P.O.V. - Fixing Our Roads and Bridges Features P.O.V. - Fixing Our Roads and Bridges Since Governor Jerry Brown's first term, there has been a relentless push for high-speed rail, but what about the billions needed to fix our state's crumbling roads and bridges?

Governor Brown, almost as soon as your first term started you began a relentless push for high-speed rail. Since then you have raised billions of dollars for your train.

But what about the billions needed to fix our state's crumbling roads and bridges?

Now, finally, in your second term you publicly acknowledged - four years too late, the mounting 100-billion dollar road and bridge repair backlog.

To deal with this disaster, a special legislative session was convened that so far has accomplished nothing. Governor Brown, your proposal to increase taxes in the billions has been a nonstarter.

What we should be doing about the 100-billion dollar shortfall is to more efficiently spend the billions that we are already paying in taxes.

One way to make our tax dollars go further would be to eliminate all "Project Labor Agreements." This would save approximately 25% on our highway repair costs. These union contracts restrict the state from effectively negotiating road repair for the most competitive price. Also use cap and trade revenue for road maintenance and improvement.

Additionally, there is several billion dollars a year in transportation fees and taxes being funneled into the general fund which should be going towards improving our roads.

Governor Brown, change your priorities.

This money, rather than being diverted into the General Fund, should be used instead for much needed transportation infrastructure repair. Needless to say so should the billions of dollars you are allocating for high speed rail.

Governor Brown you have the money to fix our deteriorating roads and highways. Now is the time to take positive action which will benefit all Californians.

Thanks for listening.

I'd like to hear your Point of View.

E-mail me directly at: POV@fox11.com.

