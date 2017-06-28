'Spider-Man: Homecoming' has its world premiere in Hollywood

- A spider has taken over Hollywood! Spider-Man is back in Marvel's latest adventure: Spider-Man Homecoming. The film stars: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr., Garcelle Beauvais, Donald Glover, and more! In this film, Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May.

He is juggling super powers and teenage adolescence at the same time. Peter has to come into his own quickly though, as the evil villain Vulture threatens everything Peter holds near and dear.



Tonight was the world premiere of the film at the TCL theaters in Hollywood. Marvel made the event a pure party! A DJ was spinning music, Spider-Man costumes were being handed out, and of course the Superhero made an appearance on top of a car and took selfies with fans!



Amanda Salas was reporting on the red carpet at the premiere, and found out what super powers the stars of the film have in real life since Spider-Man famously has his spidey sense!



The movie crawls into theaters on July 7th.



