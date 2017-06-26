World premiere of 'The House' in Hollywood

-

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler are back on screen and ready to make us laugh in their latest film: The House. The movie centers around a husband and wife who are getting ready to send their daughter away to college, but soon find out that they have no money to do so.

Desperate times call for desperate measures and Will and Amy's characters decide to create a make-shift casino in their house to generate enough money for their daughter's tuition. Shenanigans ensue, of course!

The red carpet for the film took place tonight at the TCL theatres in Hollywood, and Amanda Salas talked to stars: Amy Poehler, Jason Mantzoukas, and Ryan Simpkins. The cast shares what it's like to work with some of the funniest stars in the biz, and also comment on the Mariah Carey "diva rumors" floating around on set that allegedly got Mimi cut from the film.

When Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, and that famous Gary Sanchez are behind a film, it's sure to be packed with lots of LOL's!

The House hits movie theaters this weekend!